All the Red Carpet Arrivals From the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards

The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards are set to be an exciting night honoring the best in television from HBO’s “Game of Thrones” to Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek.” Stars from all around the industry came out in flock and in style for the special purple carpet at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

NBC’s “This Is Us” is a common name at these awards, nominated tonight for five awards including Milo Ventimiglia for Lead Actor – Drama Series. The actor chose a taupe tuxedo with black lapels for the event, matching it with black pants and black patent dress shoes.

Milo Ventimiglia on the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet, Sep. 22 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Olivia Culpo also made an appearance for the awards on the purple carpet. The model chose a ruffled high-low dress with a cinched belt, pairing it off with nude pointed-toe pumps.

Olivia Culpo on the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet, Sep. 22 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jameela Jamil from “The Good Place” — which is nominated tonight for Outstanding Comedy Series — stole the show in a bright one-shouldered gown with subtle cutouts and a matching clutch.

Jameela Jamil on the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet, Sep. 22 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

One of the big names from “Game of Thrones” Maisie Williams kept it chic in a black mixed patterns dress with sheer paneling. Her shoe-of-choice was a black heel with a thin ankle strap and a brooch-like adornment.

Masie Williams on the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet, Sep. 22 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

