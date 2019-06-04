Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Win Accessory Designer of the Year at CFDA Awards 2019

For the second consecutive year, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have won the CFDA’s Accessory Designer of the Year award for The Row tonight in New York at the council’s annual ceremony.

Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum, New York, June 3. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The sisters founded The Row in 2006 and grew the business into a popular women’s ready-to-wear label. In 2016, the Olsens expanded to include footwear, and last year, they entered the menswear category.

Tabitha Simmons and Virgil Abloh were the two footwear designers nominated in the category along with Jennifer Fisher (for Jennifer Fisher Jewelry) and Telfar Clemens (for Telfar).

Abloh was previously nominated in the CFDA’s Emerging Talent category in 2017 as well as Womenswear Designer of the Year in 2018. FN honored the Off-White founder with the Shoe of the Year award for his Air Jordan 1 collaboration at the 2017 FN Achievement Awards.

Gigi Hadid and Virgil Abloh at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum, New York, June 3. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Simmons, who picked up the CFDA’s Accessory Designer of the Year award in 2015 as well as the Swarovski Award for Accessory Design in 2012, has been incredibly successful with celebrity fans like Meghan Markle and Gigi Hadid. The British designer was also honored with FN 2018 Designer of the Year award.

Below, the full list of honorees and nominated designers.

Accessory Designer of the Year: Tabitha Simmons, Virgil Abloh, Jennifer Fisher for Jennifer Fisher Jewelry, Telfar Clemens for Telfar, and Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row. Womenswear Designer of the Year: Brandon Maxwell, Marc Jacobs, Kate Mulleavy and Laura Mulleavy for Rodarte, Rosie Assoulin, and Sander Lak for Sies Marjan. Menswear Designer of the Year: Mike Amiri for Amiri, Virgil Abloh for Off-White, Kerby Jean-Raymond for Pyer Moss, Rick Owens, and Thom Browne for Thom Browne New York. Emerging Designer of the Year: Emily Adams Bode for Bode, Beth Bugdaycay for Foundrae, Heron Preston, Catherine Holstein for Khaite, and Sarah Staudinger and George Augustofor Staud.



The Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti International Award: Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. The Founder’s Award: Carine Roitfeld.



The Media Award: Lynn Yaeger.



The Positive Change Award: Eileen Fisher. Fashion Icon Award: Jennifer Lopez Lifetime Achievement Award: Bob Mackie Board of Director’s Tribute Award: Barbie Founder’s Award: Carine Roitfeld In the video below, Manolo Blahnik reveals what it’s like working with Rihanna.

See the star-studded red carpet arrivals at the 2019 CFDA Awards.

