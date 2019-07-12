Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Made Her Red Carpet Debut at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s 8-month-old daughter, Kaavia James, had a big night on Thursday — she attended her first-ever awards show and posed on her first red (technically orange) carpet.

The adorable tot, who already has her own Instagram account with over 800k followers, posed for cameras in a white sundress and matching sandals featuring floral detailing at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union with their daughter Kaavia James. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, her mom modeled a shimmery green and brown strapless mini jacquard dress from Antonio Berardi’s pre-fall ’19 collection and a pair of gold metallic platform peep-toe pumps. The 46-year-old actress, who’s presented Wade with the Legend Award last night, accessorized with a white leather bag boasting beaded detailing.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade pose with their 8-month-old daughter, Kaavia James. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The recently retired Miami Heat shooting guard looked dapper in a black patterned blazer and shorts teamed with funky socks and Li-Ning sneakers. Wade signed a lifetime deal with the Chinese apparel and footwear company in 2019 after representing them for nearly six years. Prior to that, the NBA baller, 37, was the face of Jordan Brand in 2009. He first signed to Converse in 2004.

Gabrielle Union presenting Wade with the Legend Award. CREDIT: Shutterstock

