Missy Elliott Pop-Up Museum Launches With the Chance to Try On Her Iconic ‘Trash Bag Dress’

Just in time for Monday’s MTV Video Music Awards, fans of Missy Elliott can visit a museum dedicated to the hip-hop icon.

The Museum of Missy pop-up, located at 632 Broadway in New York City, came together in celebration of the “Work It” rapper, 48, receiving this year’s VMA Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The exhibit, an “interactive, social-media experience,” highlights some of Elliott’s most famous music videos and outfits.

In addition to getting the chance to take photos with backdrops from some of her music videos like “Gossip Folks,” “Lose Control” and “Sock It 2 Me,” fans can also try on Elliott’s iconic “trash bag dress” from her 1997 “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” music video. Costume designer June Ambrose created the memorable look. The museum also features a nail salon complete with “Missy”-branded director’s chairs.

 

Tickets to the exhibit sold out in less than a minute but Elliott encouraged her followers without tickets to “try to roll up, maybe they will let ppl in.” Ticketholders can visit the Museum of Missy Elliott at 632 on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The 36th annual VMAs will air on MTV on Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Flip through the gallery for a look at Missy Elliott’s style evolution.

