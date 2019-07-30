Marc Jacobs to Receive MTV’s First-Ever Fashion Trailblazer Award

Fashion and music have long been linked — and now MTV’s making the connection more explicit than ever.

The network is partnering with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) to give Marc Jacobs its first-ever Fashion Trailblazer Award.

It’s only fitting that Jacobs would be the first to receive the honor. Throughout his lengthy fashion career, the designer has continuously nodded to musicians. Memorable moments have included everything from Lady Gaga on the runway to Missy Elliot, Miley Cyrus and Cher in ad campaigns. Musicians have consistently peppered the front row at his shows — from Rita Ora to Nicki Minaj.

Rita Ora at Marc Jacobs’ fall 2019 NYFW show. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Further, one of the fashion icon’s most famous collections was entirely inspired by music’s grunge moment — his Perry Ellis spring ’93 line that saw models walk the runway in beanies and flannels. (The range got Jacobs fired but was reissued last year to the delight of fashion fans.)

“The new award will honor a fashion designer who has made an indelible impact within the world of music-artist fashion,” MTV said in a release. “With a legacy that spans over three decades, Jacobs is a preeminent figure in fashion and music, perfectly embodying the spirit of the Fashion Trailblazer Award.”

Marc Jacobs at the 2019 Love Ball. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Jacobs will receive the honor at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 26 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Additionally, he and his design team will work with MTV to develop a multi-media red carpet activation (complete with a photographer) for the event.

