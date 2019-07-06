You Have to See What Kendall Jenner Looked Like at the ESPY Awards 10 Years Ago

At just 13-years-old, Kendall Jenner attended the ESPY Awards for the first time in 2009.

Prior to becoming one of the world’s leading supermodels, the reality TV star hit the red carpet with her gold medal-winning decathlete dad, Bruce (now known as Caitlyn), 10 years ago.

Kendall Jenner wearing a ruffly pale pink minidress with strappy silver sandals at the 2009 ESPY Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jenner, who has since gone on to star in campaigns for Adidas and Stuart Weitzman, among many others, showed off a pale pink ruffled tank top-style minidress paired with strappy silver sandals boasting a shimmery sheen. She wore her dark brown hair down, minimal makeup and opted to keep things simple with no accessories.

A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s shimmery silver sandals on the red carpet at the ’09 ESPY Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Other notable names at the 2009 ESPY Awards include tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams, fellow model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel Miranda Kerr and former Lakers star Kobe Bryant (alongside his wife, Vanessa).

Kendall posing with her Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete dad, who now goes by Caitlyn Jenner. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery for more celebs on the red carpet at the 2009 ESPY Awards.

In the video below, designers Tory Burch and Tabitha Simmons talk confidence, motherhood, career moves and more.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner and Willow Smith Star in an Empowering Campaign for Stuart Weitzman