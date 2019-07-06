Sign up for our newsletter today!

You Have to See What Kendall Jenner Looked Like at the ESPY Awards 10 Years Ago

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Kendall Jenner, celebrity style, street style, helmut lang, nyc, red suit, by far purse
Kendall Jenner
CREDIT: Splash

At just 13-years-old, Kendall Jenner attended the ESPY Awards for the first time in 2009.

Prior to becoming one of the world’s leading supermodels, the reality TV star hit the red carpet with her gold medal-winning decathlete dad, Bruce (now known as Caitlyn), 10 years ago.

2009 ESPY Awards Red Carpet, Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner wearing a ruffly pale pink minidress with strappy silver sandals at the 2009 ESPY Awards.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jenner, who has since gone on to star in campaigns for Adidas and Stuart Weitzman, among many others, showed off a pale pink ruffled tank top-style minidress paired with strappy silver sandals boasting a shimmery sheen. She wore her dark brown hair down, minimal makeup and opted to keep things simple with no accessories.

kendall jenner silver sandals, 2009 espy awards
A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s shimmery silver sandals on the red carpet at the ’09 ESPY Awards.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Other notable names at the 2009 ESPY Awards include tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams, fellow model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel Miranda Kerr and former Lakers star Kobe Bryant (alongside his wife, Vanessa).

kendall jenner, bruce jenner, caitlyn jenner, 2009 espy awards
Kendall posing with her Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete dad, who now goes by Caitlyn Jenner.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery for more celebs on the red carpet at the 2009 ESPY Awards.

In the video below, designers Tory Burch and Tabitha Simmons talk confidence, motherhood, career moves and more.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner and Willow Smith Star in an Empowering Campaign for Stuart Weitzman

Kendall Jenner Doesn’t Let the Rain Stop Her From Wearing the Whitest Sneakers

Kendall Jenner Gives Her Sundress a City-Chic Upgrade in Knee-High Stuart Weitzman Boots

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad