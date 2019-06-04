June Ambrose Apologizes After Asking If Deceased Kate Spade Was at CFDA Awards

Celebrity stylist June Ambrose has taken to Twitter to apologize for asking if the late designer Kate Spade was present at the CFDA Awards last night in New York.

Spade died on June 5 at her Park Avenue apartment, where the NYPD confirmed she died of an apparent suicide. She was 55. Her death was widely mourned, with fashion leaders paying tribute to the designer and recalling her influence in the industry.

Ambrose, who hosted the red carpet arrivals at the Brooklyn Museum, was being filmed on the CFDA Instagram livestream during a chat with Hannah Bronfman, who told Ambrose that she was wearing a look by the late designer.

Things quickly became confusing when Ambrose asked Bronfman is she was “here with Kate.” Ambrose appeared unaware of Spade’s death, continuing, “Is she here? You came before her? Or she skipped by me?”

Bronfman clarified that she was at the event with the “team” of the Kate Spade New York brand, which included creative director Nicola Glass, CEO Anna Bakst, a publicist and a VP.

Observers on social media were quick to point out the gaffe, and an apology by Ambrose followed today.

I’m sorry BUT do your research or have an earpiece in if you’re going to host the CFDA red carpet and ask Hannah Bronfman if Kate Spade is there with her. pic.twitter.com/VbCyHVQySo — blake (@alsotobfrank) June 4, 2019

“Good morning I want to address an error I made last night while hosting the CFDA red carpet,” Ambrose wrote in a Twitter caption the following day. “I sincerely apologize to the family and friends of the late Kate Spade, in addition to the team at Kate Spade for having misspoken. I made a mistake and I’m sorry to those I offended.”

