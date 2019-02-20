Glenn Close Explains Why Cruella DeVil’s Heels Made Her So Angry

“I can write an article about shoes I’ve worn,” mused acclaimed actress Glenn Close, who reflected on her career collaborating with costume designers on Tuesday in L.A. at the 2019 Costume Designers Guild Awards. The ceremony honored outstanding achievement in costume design in film, television, commercials, music videos and more.

With more than 45 years of performances under her belt, Close shared with FN that some of her most memorable roles were influenced by footwear.

“Anthony Powell, who designed both ‘101 ‘ and ‘102 Dalmatians’ and ‘Sunset Boulevard,’ took pleasure with torturing me with shoes,” Close recalled. “He knew if it was a challenge I would take it up. The first scene when Cruella (DeVil) comes in ‘101’ when she walks down the ramp, those shoes had heels that were actual nails. They were so painful that it probably gave me my performance. That’s why Cruella is angry all of the time — her feet are killing her.”

Close was feted by the design and entertainment industry as she received the Spotlight Award for collaborating with designers and elevating their craft through her work. The Best Actress Oscar nominee (for “Wife”) was presented the award by actor Michael Chiklis and costume designer Ellen Mirojnick.

“My costumes mean much more to me than the characters they are designed for,” Close said on stage. “My collaborations with anyone who designs my costumes are as important to me as my collaborations with a writer or director — sometimes, even more so.”

Kate Walsh hosted the program, which also honored Ruth E. Carter, Ryan Murphy and Betty Pecha Madden.

Winners are listed below.

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“Crazy Rich Asians,” Mary E. Vogt

Excellence in Period Film

“The Favourite,” Sandy Powell

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

“Black Panther,” Ruth E. Carter

Excellence in Contemporary Television

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” Lou Eyrich / Allison Leach

Excellence in Period Television

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Donna Zakowska

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

“Westworld,” Sharen Davis

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Zaldy Goco

Excellence in Short Form Design

Childish Gambino: “This is America,” music video, Natasha Newman-Thomas

