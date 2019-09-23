You Won’t Believe the Stars of ‘Game of Thrones’ Emmys’ Style Evolution

“Game of Thrones” came to a shocking end this year with their eighth and final season leaving the cast and the fans in the wake. With 2019 being the last year that the show will be nominated for the Primetime Emmy Awards, there’s a nostalgic feeling surrounding their arrival at tonight’s show.

In honor of the cast’s legendary record at the awards show, we took a look back at the Emmys’ style transformations from some of the biggest stars of the show.

Sophie Turner: Then

Sophie Turner — or as fans know her, Sansa Stark — attended her first Emmys back in 2015. At the time, she was still rocking her red tresses, contrasting them well against a blue top and black pants ensemble. Her metallic sandals peeped out from under the pants’ long hem.

Sophie Turner at the 2015 Emmy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sophie Turner: Now

Tonight, a very blonde Turner attended the show sans her husband, Joe Jonas. The 23-year-old wore a blush gown from Louis Vuitton, one of her favorite brands, with a set of strappy silver sandals.

Sophie Turner on the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet, Sep. 22 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kit Harrington: Then

Before the 2013 Emmy Awards, Kit Harrington attended a pre-Emmy party put on by L’Oreal. At the time, Harrington’s hair was the voluminous look that his character Jon Snow was famous for. His ensemble was a gray, more casual suit with a black button-down shirt and black loafers.

Kit Harrington at the 2013 Pre-Emmy Party presented by L’Oreal. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kit Harrington: Now

The Kit Harrington of 2019 is now sans his Jon Snow-esque hairdo and instead rocked a mustache-less sleeker vibe. His outfit-of-choice was a chic black suit with a buttoned-up white shirt beneath. For footwear, he changed it up with a pair of leather boots.

Kit Harrington on the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet, Sep. 22 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Emilia Clarke: Then

Emilia Clarke’s look in 2012 was a very sweet Chanel white dress and nude pointed-toe pumps, a very different persona than her bleach-blonde character, Daenerys Targaryen.

Emilia Clarke at the 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Emilia Clarke: Now

This year, Clarke shared on social media that she was channeling Jennifer Lopez with her look. In a plunging navy gown from Valentino, 2019 saw a more mature version of the Mother of Dragons.

Emilia Clarke on the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet, Sep. 22 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

