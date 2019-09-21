How to Watch the Emmys Red Carpet Livestream for Free

The 71st annual Emmy Awards are on Sunday — and TV fans have a lot to look forward. Shows that aired their final seasons this year will be celebrated — and plenty of A-listers will be in attendance, with nominees including Sophie Turner, Amy Adams and Billy Porter.

Below, FN answers commonly asked questions about the annual awards show.

Where Can the Show Be Watched?

The show is taking place on Sept. 22 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with a live broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Prior to the show itself, TV viewers can tune in to the network for the red carpet starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Is It Possible to Watch for Free?

Viewers will need a cable log-in to watch the live show, but the red carpet is available to stream free of cost. Entertainment Weekly and People are partnering to co-host a 2-hour red carpet show from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

There are many ways to watch the pre-show, which will be available on People.com and EW.com, as well as on Facebook People, EW, PeopleTV), Twitter (People, EW, PeopleTV) and YouTube (People, EW).

Who Is Hosting?

For only the fourth time in Emmys history, there will be no host. Instead, departing shows like “Game of Thrones” will be celebrated during the broadcast.

Who Is Presenting?

There may not be a host this year, but there are plenty of famous faces that will take to the stage at the show. Zendaya, Viola Davis and Michael Douglas are among those slated to dole out awards Sunday night. The “Game of Thrones” cast has also been tapped to present an award.

Who Is Nominated?

With a whopping 32 nominations, “Game of Thrones” has the most nods of any show, followed by “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (20).

