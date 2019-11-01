Dr. Martens Nabs FN’s Coveted Shoe of the Year Award

With each generation, Dr. Martens manages to attract a devoted audience of young people, drawn to its authentic message of comfort, individuality and rebellion.

Once again, the millennial and Generation Z crowds have fallen under its sway, landing the Dr. Martens 1460 boot the coveted Shoe of the Year award from Footwear News.

Since FN introduced its Shoe of the Year honor in 2014, each of the winners has been from the hot sneaker market. Previous winners of the award have included the Adidas Stan Smith and Yeezy Boost 360, the Fenty Puma Creeper and last year’s pick, the Fila Disruptor 2.

But Dr. Martens has broken the sneaker streak, bringing attention to the brown shoe business once again.

Over the past year, the iconic British brand has capitalized on the pervasive ’90s style nostalgia, reintroducing customers to its classic laced work silhouette. The 1460 midcut boot has been adopted by fans across the fashion spectrum and among both men and women. It’s also has become a favorite of trendsetters like Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters.

The new fan following has paid off for the company in a major way: In its 2019 fiscal year ended March 31, Dr. Martens reported a 30% climb in revenues to 454.4 million pounds (or $585.2 million), while profits vaulted 70%, to 85 million pounds ($110 million).

The FN Achievement Awards will be held on Dec. 3 in New York. Often dubbed the Shoe Oscars, the event recognizes the biggest names in the shoe business, including 2019 Person of the Year Kerby Jean-Raymond, Designer of the Year Amina Muaddi and Retailer of the Year Dick’s Sporting Goods.

