The 2019 Costume Designers Guild Awards Nominations Are Here

The nominees for the 2019 Costume Designers Guild Awards, which will take place Feb. 19, were announced today — and many of the biggest blockbusters of the year made the list.

Major action hit “Black Panther” — which had otherworldly costumes that had fans going wild — is nominated in the sci-fi/fantasy category.

Fan-favorite “A Star Is Born” is nominated for the contemporary film category and will compete against “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Ocean’s 8” and “Widows.”

A footwear brand, Adidas, also found itself among the list of nominees. The German sportswear giant was nominated in the short form design category for its “See My Creativity” commercial.

“Mary Queen of Scots” costume designer Alexandra Byrne is up for an award in the excellence in period film category. The Academy Award winner told FN in a previous interview that she wasn’t aiming for perfect accuracy when designing her costumes — which is why she incorporated denim into her designs.

“The decision to use denim, part of the reason was for the costumes to have a modernity,” Byrne said.

Competing against her is “Mary Poppins Returns” designer Sandy Powell, who also spoke with FN. Powell explained that the sequel is set 20 years after the original film, meaning that Emily Blunt’s Mary Poppins costume need not perfectly mirror Julie Andrew’s. However, the iconic blue coat from the first film is featured in the sequel as well.

See the full list of nominees below:

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“A Star Is Born” – Erin Benach

“Crazy Rich Asians” – Mary E. Vogt

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” – Michele Clapton

“Ocean’s 8” – Sarah Edwards

“Widows” – Jenny Eagan

Excellence in Period Film

“BlacKkKlansman” – Marci Rodgers

“Bohemian Rhapsody” – Julian Day

“The Favourite” – Sandy Powell

“Mary Poppins Returns” – Sandy Powell

“Mary Queen of Scots” – Alexandra Byrne

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

“A Wrinkle in Time” – Paco Delgado

“Aquaman” – Kym Barrett

“The Avengers: Infinity War” – Judianna Makovsky

“Black Panther” – Ruth E. Carter

“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” – Jenny Beavan

Excellence in Contemporary Television

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” – Lou Eyrich & Allison Leach

“Grace and Frankie” – Allyson B. Fanger

“The Romanoffs” – Janie Bryant & Wendy Chuck

“Sharp Objects” – Alix Friedberg

“This Is Us” – Hala Bahmet

Excellence in Period Television

“The Alienist” – Michael Kaplan

“Glow” – Beth Morgan

“The Man in the High Castle” – Catherine Adair

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Donna Zakowska

“Outlander” – Nina Ayres & Terry Dresbach

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

“American Horror Story: Apocalypse” – Paula Bradley & Lou Eyrich

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – Ane Crabtree

“Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events” – Cynthia Summers

“Star Trek: Discovery” – Gersha Phillips

“Westworld” – Sharen Davis

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

“Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” – Paul Tazewell

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” – Lauren Shapiro

“RuPaul’s Drag Race – Zaldy Goco

Saturday Night Live” – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

“So You Think You Can Dance” – Marina Toybina

Excellence in Short Form Design

Adidas: “See My Creativity”, commercial – Bonnie Stauch

Childish Gambino: “This is America”, music video – Natasha Newman-Thomas

Elton John – Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Legacy, short film – Charlie Altuna

Justin Timberlake: “Supplies” Directed by Dave Myers, music video – Ami Goodhart

Nespresso: “The Quest”, commercial – Jenny Eagan