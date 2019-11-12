How to Watch the 2019 CMA Awards Red Carpet Live Stream Free

The Country Music Association Awards (CMA Awards) will honor the best in country music on Wednesday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

How to Watch the Live Stream

The show airs live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will stream on the network’s app through your TV provider. Entertainment Tonight will stream a red carpet show at 6:30 p.m. through the program’s mobile app or on Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV devices.

Carrie Underwood at the 2018 CMA Awards. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Who Is Hosting the Show?

Carrie Underwood will host the show for her 12th year, but in lieu of her regular co-host Brad Paisley, Underwood will be joined by special guest hosts Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire for the first all-female host group in the show’s history.

Who Are the Nominees?

The nominations were revealed live on ABC’s “Good Morning America” in August with a female artist nominated in every category except Male Vocalist of the Year.

Maren Morris leads the nominees this year with six nominations including Female Vocalist of the Year, up against artists like Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert. Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban are up for Male Vocalist of the Year.

Who Are the Performers?

Performances at the show include a slew of artists and groups joining together, including Garth Brooks with Blake Shelton, Lady Antebellum with Halsey, Kacey Musgraves with Willie Nelson and Pink with Chris Stapleton.

Want more?

Carrie Underwood’s Sandals Sparkle With Crystal-Embellished Anklets and Straps on ACM Awards Red Carpet

Glitter, Sequins and Sparkles Ruled the Red Carpet at the CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood Lights Up the Red Carpet in Gold Diamanté Sandals at 2019 CMT Music Awards