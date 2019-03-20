Virgil Abloh and Tabitha Simmons Are Among the CFDA Awards Nominees

Tabitha Simmons and Virgil Abloh are among the nominees for the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards, which will be held in New York at Brooklyn Museum on June 3.

Simmons, who was named FNAA’s Designer of the Year in 2018, and Abloh (for Off-White), whose Air Jordan “The Ten” collaboration won 2017’s Shoe of the Year, received nods in the Accessory Designer of the Year category.

The designers are in good company. Jennifer Fisher for Jennifer Fisher Jewelry, Telfar Clemens for Telfar, and Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row, are also in the running for the award.

“The CFDA Fashion Awards celebrate the outstanding creativity in American fashion,” CFDA president and CEO Steven Kolb said. “There will be exciting changes to this year’s awards, and we are honored to have Valentino and Giancarlo Giammetti join us as we name the International Award.”

Below, the full list of honorees and nominated designers.

Womenswear Designer of the Year: Brandon Maxwell, Marc Jacobs, Kate Mulleavy and Laura Mulleavy for Rodarte, Rosie Assoulin, and Sander Lak for Sies Marjan.

Menswear Designer of the Year: Mike Amiri for Amiri, Virgil Abloh for Off-White,Kerby Jean-Raymond for Pyer Moss, Rick Owens, and Thom Browne for Thom Browne New York.

Emerging Designer of the Year: Emily Adams Bode for Bode, Beth Bugdaycay for Foundrae, Heron Preston, Catherine Holstein for Khaite, and Sarah Staudinger and George Augustofor Staud.



The Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti International Award: Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

The Founder’s Award: Carine Roitfeld.

The Media Award: Lynn Yaeger.

The Positive Change Award: Eileen Fisher.

More awards will be announced later.

