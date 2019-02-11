Miley Cyrus, Cardi B, Camila Cabello and More Celebrities on the Red Carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards

The night has come. It’s the 61st annual Grammy Awards and some of the biggest names in music are hitting the red carpet in Los Angeles. Keep reading to see who’s wearing what from head-to-toe.

Miley Cyrus opted for a chic black tuxedo jacket with nothing underneath and matching trousers. Gold sandals with a unique heel shape completed the singer’s head-turning look for the glamorous occasion.

Miley Cyrus wearing a black tux with nothing underneath and gold sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Camila Cabello stunned in a glittery pink sequined gown with an open back and a high neck paired with matching hot pink platform pumps boasting an open-toe silhouette.

Camila Cabello wearing a glittery pink gown with hot pink platforms. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Ricky Martin walked the carpet with his 10-year-old son, Matteo. Father and son both dressed in cool black looks complete with black sneakers. Matteo wore black Nikes with gold branding.

Ricky and Matteo Martin wearing black looks with sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beatz coordinated in red with the “If I Ain’t Got You” singer sporting a bright red gown while her man wore a black suit with red accents. The 40-year-old record producer also donned red-tinted frames. Keys further accessorized with a sparkling necklace and stud earrings.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz coordinate in red on the red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

