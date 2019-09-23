It Was a Rainbow of Bright Styles at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards

Though fall and its muted tones are well on their way in, the stars at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards looked brighter than ever. With shades ranging from neon yellows to vibrant violets, the attendees didn’t hold back when it came to color this year.

“Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh looked rosy in a tight, off-the-shoulder pink dress from Zac Posen that featured a deep V neckline.

Sandra Oh on the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet, Sep. 22 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Janet Mock popped in an orange gown as her sandals peeped out from under. The writer, director and producer for FX’s “Pose” is nominated tonight with the show and serves as the first black transgender producer to ever be nominated with a series for Outstanding Drama.

Janet Mock on the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet, Sep. 22 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

From “This Is Us,” Justin Hartley proved that this trend is versatile for all genders. The actor rocked a bright blue tuxedo with navy and black accents, all complete with a set of slick black dress shoes.

Justin Hartley on the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet, Sep. 22 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Julia Garner — winner of Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in “Ozark” — stole the show in a Cong Tri sheer one-shoulder purple gown. Her black platform sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti were visible below the see-through hem.

Julia Garner on the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet, Sep. 22 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see all the colorful looks on the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet.

Want more?

Best-Dressed Celebs at the 2019 Emmy Awards

Jenny McCarthy Chooses Studded Combat Boots for Emmy Awards Billy Porter Walks the Emmys Red Carpet in Sparkly Suit & Fierce Platform Sandals