How to Watch the Billboard Women in Music Red Carpet for Free

Awards season is officially underway, and the next show on the schedule is Billboard Women in Music.

The 14th annual Billboard Women in Music will be held tomorrow, Dec. 12 — and the red carpet will bring out some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Nicki Minaj. What’s more, fans can watch all the action for free on YouTube.

Below, FN answers everything you’ll need to know about this year’s event.

How to Watch Billboard Women in Music

Fans can watch the red carpet pre-show and the event itself via Billboard’s YouTube channel. The action starts at 9 p.m. ET, streaming live from the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Who Are the Winners?

Taylor Swift is receiving Billboard’s first-ever Woman of the Decade Award. Billie Eilish is Billboard’s Woman of the Year, while Alanis Morissette will receive the Icon Award, Nicki Minaj is being given the Game-Changer Award and Brandi Carlile is the winner of the Trailblazer Award. Other honorees include Alicia Keys, who has nabbed the American Express Impact Award, as well as Powerhouse Award winner Megan Thee Stallion and Rising Star Award recipient Rosalía.

Who Is the Host?

Hayley Kiyoko, who received last year’s Rising Star award, is hosting the event. The pre-show will be hosted by Lele Pons and Chelsea Briggs.

Hayley Kiyoko at the 2018 MTV VMAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

