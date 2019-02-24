Emilia Clarke, Ashley Graham & More Celeb Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2019 Oscars

After nearly two months of award season fervor, the biggest night in movies is finally here: the Oscars.

With stylish big-name stars like Lady Gaga and Emma Stone up for honors tonight, the red carpet is bound to be one for the books. Celebrities are hitting the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre in their finest livery — with princessy gowns and menswear-inspired looks both making appearances.

“Crazy Rich Asians” star Constance Wu was captured channeling Belle from “Beauty and the Beast” twirling in a canary yellow off-the-shoulder gown with a tulle skirt from Versace. She accessorized with Neil Rodgers shoes and Swarovski jewels.

Constance Wu wearing a yellow Versace tulle off-the-shoulder gown. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, “Game of Thrones” actress Emilia Clarke, who will be presenting at the awards tonight, hit the red carpet in a shimmering lavender custom Balmain sequined gown.

Emilia Clarke wearing a custom Balmain lavender strapless sequined gown. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, supermodel Ashley Graham blew a kiss to the cameras as she posed in a curve-hugging black strapless gown with a mermaid-style skirt. A blinged-out necklace and sparkly earrings to match completed her look.

Ashley Graham wearing a black strapless gown. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Eighth Grade” star Elsie Fisher, 15, donned a black three-piece suit courtesy of Thom Browne. Black patent leather booties and a box bag pulled her chic menswear-inspired ensemble together.

Elsie Fisher suited up in Thom Browne. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“The Hate You Give” star Amandla Stenberg wore a dusty pink chain-embellished gown courtesy of Miu Miu.

Amandla Stenberg wearing a Miu Miu gown. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Author and Netflix’s “Tidying Up” star, Marie Kondo, wore an ethereal pale pink floral print Jenny Packham gown.

Marie is wearing Jenny Packham. CREDIT: Shutterstock

