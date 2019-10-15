Zendaya, Nicole Kidman & More Steal the Spotlight in Power Suits at Elle Women in Hollywood Gala

Looks were served last night in L.A. on the red carpet at the 26th annual Elle Women in Hollywood event.

Among the fashionable set was Zendaya, 23, who arrived in a silvery satin suit from Peter Do’s spring ’20 collection. She completed her outfit with white pointy-toed pumps from Le Silla.

The “Euphoria” star also gave an inspiring speech that encouraged women in showbiz to continue to break barriers in the industry.

Zendaya at Elle Women in Hollywood wearing a suit from Peter Do’s spring ’20 collection. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Several actresses also took up the idea of the power suit as a fashion statement, including Jameela Jamil in a black Azzaro suit embellished with sequins with flared pant legs that showed just a hint of her pointy shoes. Nicole Kidman gave the classic men’s tuxedo a feminine spin via Ralph Lauren. The outfit was a suit-dress hybrid featuring a floor-length skirt.

Jameela Jamil in Azzaro on the carpet at Elle Women in Hollywood in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman wearing Ralph Lauren and Manolo Blahnik pumps on the carpet at Elle Women in Hollywood in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lena Waithe wears Alexander McQueen shoes on the carpet at Elle Women in Hollywood in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Master of None” star Lena Waithe teamed a red suit featuring a wide lapel and graphic-print top with white Alexander McQueen sneakers.

Margot Robbie in Ralph Lauren on the carpet at Elle Women in Hollywood in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Natalie Portman in Dior on the carpet at Elle Women in Hollywood in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Indya Moore in Ralph Lauren on the carpet at Elle Women in Hollywood in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Margot Robbie, Natalie Portman and Indya Moore made stylish arrivals in floor-length dresses.

Other memorable moments from the evening included powerful speeches from Mindy Kaling and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Check out the gallery to see all the powerful looks on the 2019 Elle Women in Hollywood event.