Zendaya, Nicole Kidman & More Steal the Spotlight in Power Suits at Elle Women in Hollywood Gala

By Madeleine Crenshaw
26th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration, Los Angeles, USA – 14 Oct 2019
Charlize Theron at Elle Women in Hollywood
Zendaya at Elle Women in Hollywood
Scarlett Johansson at Elle Women in Hollywood
Mindy Kaling at Elle Women in Hollywood
Looks were served last night in L.A. on the red carpet at the 26th annual Elle Women in Hollywood event.

Among the fashionable set was Zendaya, 23, who arrived in a silvery satin suit from Peter Do’s spring ’20 collection. She completed her outfit with white pointy-toed pumps from Le Silla.

The “Euphoria” star also gave an inspiring speech that encouraged women in showbiz to continue to break barriers in the industry.

ZendayaElle Women in Hollywood, Arrivals, Four Seasons Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Oct 2019Wearing Peter Do
Zendaya at Elle Women in Hollywood wearing a suit from Peter Do’s spring ’20 collection.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Several actresses also took up the idea of the power suit as a fashion statement, including Jameela Jamil in a black Azzaro suit embellished with sequins with flared pant legs that showed just a hint of her pointy shoes. Nicole Kidman gave the classic men’s tuxedo a feminine spin via Ralph Lauren. The outfit was a suit-dress hybrid featuring a floor-length skirt.

Jameela JamilElle Women in Hollywood, Arrivals, Four Seasons Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Oct 2019 Wearing Azzaro same outfit as catwalk *10068407e
Jameela Jamil in Azzaro on the carpet at Elle Women in Hollywood in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Nicole Kidman, Elle Women in Hollywood, Arrivals, Four Seasons Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Oct 2019, Wearing Ralph Lauren
Nicole Kidman wearing Ralph Lauren and Manolo Blahnik pumps on the carpet at Elle Women in Hollywood in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Lena Waithe, Elle Women in Hollywood, Arrivals, Four Seasons Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Oct 2019
Lena Waithe wears Alexander McQueen shoes on the carpet at Elle Women in Hollywood in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Master of None” star Lena Waithe teamed a red suit featuring a wide lapel and graphic-print top with white Alexander McQueen sneakers.

Margot Robbie, Ralph Lauren, Elle Women in Power
Margot Robbie in Ralph Lauren on the carpet at Elle Women in Hollywood in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Natalie PortmanElle Women in Hollywood, Arrivals, Four Seasons Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Oct 2019 Wearing Dior same outfit as catwalk model *10325126ag
Natalie Portman in Dior on the carpet at Elle Women in Hollywood in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Indya Moore, Elle Women in Hollywood, Arrivals, Four Seasons Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Oct 2019Wearing Ralph Lauren same outfit as catwalk model *8377451ao
Indya Moore in Ralph Lauren on the carpet at Elle Women in Hollywood in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Margot Robbie, Natalie Portman and Indya Moore made stylish arrivals in floor-length dresses.

Other memorable moments from the evening included powerful speeches from Mindy Kaling and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Check out the gallery to see all the powerful looks on the 2019 Elle Women in Hollywood event.

