7 Sizzling Sandals on the 2019 BET Awards Red Carpet

It’s in: sandals are a hit at the 2019 BET Awards. Stars are piling onto the red carpet in L.A. wearing a plethora of the high heel styles.

Blac Chyna at the 2019 BET Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Blac Chyna arrived in a dramatic sequin red ensemble complete with strappy golden sandals. The model finished off the look with a blond bee-hive hairdo, neutral nails and a smoky eye.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Eva Marcille opted for some blinged-out sandals on the red carpet. The reality TV star recently announced she’s expecting a second child with her husband, Michael Sterling. She paired the shoes with a flowy pink dress.

Eva Marcille at the 2019 BET Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Among the many styles of sandals worn on the carpet, the two-strap sandal seems to be one of the most popular choices of the night.

Rapper Saweetie turned heads in a hot pink minidress complete with turquoise opera gloves, a miniature-sized purse and metallic two strap platform sandals.

Saweetie at the 2019 BET Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The simple but elegant style of the two-strap heel is an easy and effective addition for a red carpet outfit, and stars (as well as their stylists) are taking note.

Perri Camper arrives at the BET Awards. CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shu

Gabrielle Dennis at the 2019 BET Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Tanerélle at the BET Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rico Nasty’s choice of the night embraced the neon trend in Fenty: lime green pointed-toe sandals.

Rico Nasty arrives at the BET Awards wearing Fenty sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A few other stars are rocking the pointy-toe sandal, a silhouette that is having its moment thanks to Rihanna’s coveted Fenty pumps.

Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran and the BET Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Tran also pulled off the pointy-toe sandal look, but sprang for a metallic fuchsia pair instead.

See more sandals on the BET Awards 2019 red carpet.