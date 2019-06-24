Sign up for our newsletter today!

7 Sizzling Sandals on the 2019 BET Awards Red Carpet

By Madeleine Crenshaw
BET Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA – 23 Jun 2019
Eva Marcille
Angela Simmons
Queen Naija
Nomalanga
It’s in: sandals are a hit at the 2019 BET Awards. Stars are piling onto the red carpet in L.A. wearing a plethora of the high heel styles.

Blac Chyna, BET Awards 2019, red dress, red sandals, blonde wing, red carpet style, trends, sandals
Blac Chyna at the 2019 BET Awards.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Blac Chyna arrived in a dramatic sequin red ensemble complete with strappy golden sandals. The model finished off the look with a blond bee-hive hairdo, neutral nails and a smoky eye.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Eva Marcille opted for some blinged-out sandals on the red carpet. The reality TV star recently announced she’s expecting a second child with her husband, Michael Sterling. She paired the shoes with a flowy pink dress.

Eva MarcilleBET Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jun 2019
Eva Marcille at the 2019 BET Awards.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Among the many styles of sandals worn on the carpet, the two-strap sandal seems to be one of the most popular choices of the night.

Rapper Saweetie turned heads in a hot pink minidress complete with turquoise opera gloves, a miniature-sized purse and metallic two strap platform sandals.

SaweetieBET Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jun 2019
Saweetie at the 2019 BET Awards.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The simple but elegant style of the two-strap heel is an easy and effective addition for a red carpet outfit, and stars (as well as their stylists) are taking note.

Perri Camper arrives at the BET Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles2019 BET Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jun 2019
Perri Camper arrives at the BET Awards.
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shu
Gabrielle DennisBET Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jun 2019
Gabrielle Dennis at the 2019 BET Awards.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
TanerélleBET Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jun 2019
Tanerélle at the BET Awards.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rico Nasty’s choice of the night embraced the neon trend in Fenty: lime green pointed-toe sandals.

Rico Nasty arrives at the BET Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles2019 BET Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jun 2019
Rico Nasty arrives at the BET Awards wearing Fenty sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

A few other stars are rocking the pointy-toe sandal, a silhouette that is having its moment thanks to Rihanna’s coveted Fenty pumps.

Victor Cruz and Karrueche TranBET Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jun 2019
Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran and the BET Awards.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Tran also pulled off the pointy-toe sandal look, but sprang for a metallic fuchsia pair instead.

Check in for more coverage of tonight’s award show on FN and how to watch the BET Awards red carpet livestream yourself for free here.

See more sandals on the BET Awards 2019 red carpet.

