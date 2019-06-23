Kitten Heels Get a Twist as BET Awards Red Carpet Kicks Off

The red carpet is already heating up at the 2019 BET Awards in L.A., and one of the earliest entertainers to arrive is giving everyone a run for their money. Meet rapper Doja Cat.

Doja Cat at the 2019 BET Awards in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 23-year-old took her stage name to new heights in an all-pink yarn ensemble complete with light pink pumps. Doja Cat tied the look with a intricate feather head piece and some futuristic statement shades.

Doja Cat on the red carpet at the 2019 BET Awards. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Angela Simmons and Rick Ross are among the other notable stars to arrive on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

Rick Ross at the 2019 BET Awards in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rick Ross decided to go simple while still sticking with some flair in gray sweatpants, a patterned jacket and Chanel x Pharrell sneakers.

Angela Simmons at the 2019 BET Awards in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Angela Simmons decided to go technicolor for tonight’s show. The shoe designer and daughter of Joseph Simmons, of Adidas-loving rap group Run DMC, wore strappy rainbow Christian Louboutins and a colorful jumpsuit to match.

Other notable celebs expected to arrive on the red carpet for tonight’s award show include Cardi B, Lil Nas and host Regina Hall.

