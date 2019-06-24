Boots Are Stomping All Over the 2019 BET Awards Red Carpet

Boots are making an appearance in a bold way on tonight’s red carpet at the 2019 BET Awards in L.A.

Stars from Lil’ Kim to Lizzo are rocking the trend, each putting their own unique touch to the classic shoe style.

Lil’ Kim at the 2019 BET Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lil’ Kim tapped into some futuristic space gal vibes in a angular dress complete with Chanel accessories and black skinny stiletto booties.

Lizzo at the 2019 BET Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lizzo pulled one of the more dramatic looks. The music artist brought a little “camp” to the award show wearing a head-to-toe wood pattern. From her circular hat, to mini dress to her brown booties, the Best Hip Hop Artist nominee is making quite an impression at her first BET Award show.

Riele Downs at the 2019 BET Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Riele Downs debuted some peep toe knee-high boots on the carpet tonight. The child actress played the intricate boots down with a leather skirt and gray jacket.

Men, too, rocked the boot trend.

Elijah Kelley at the 2019 BET Awards. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Elijah Kelley wore a pair of stunning blue Western boots that were the perfect shoe for his polka dot suit.

We can’t help but notice the influence of Western style that’s been trending lately in fashion.

Lil Nas X (L) and Billy Ray Cyrus at the 2019 BET Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ both rocked Western boots as well for the award show tonight.

Check in for more coverage of tonight’s award show on FN and how to watch the BET Awards red carpet livestream yourself for free here.