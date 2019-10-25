Ugg and This Trendy Tokyo-Based Brand Collaborated on Sneaker-Boot Hybrids Made for Winter

Ugg and Tokyo-based fashion label White Mountaineering join forces for the third time to bring two different men’s boot styles that are built to handle winter.

The Ugg x White Mountaineering mid boot in black. CREDIT: Ugg

The Ugg x White Mountaineering sneaker in chestnut. CREDIT: Ugg

The WM Mid Boot and WM Sneaker both come in two colorways; the boot comes in dune and black and retails for $275 while the sneaker is available in chestnut and black for $250. The styles are available for purchase while limited supplies last at Ugg.com and select retailers worldwide.

The collaboration features Ugg’s functional elements and winter boot silhouette with design details by White Mountaineering’s founder and designer, Yosuke Aizaw.

The Ugg x White Mountaineering sneaker in black. CREDIT: Ugg

The Ugg x White Mountaineering mid boot in dune. CREDIT: Ugg

The collaboration debuted on the runway during White Mountaineering’s fall ’19 show in Paris on Jan. 19.

The styles were paired with the brand’s street style-chic apparel and accessories.

Model during the White Mountaineering fall ’19 runway show in Paris, Jan. 19. CREDIT: Rainer Torrado

Model during the White Mountaineering fall ’19 runway show in Paris, Jan. 19. CREDIT: Rainer Torrado

The two brands joined forces for the first time in 2016 when they released their first boot style that sold for $289. They partnered again last year for White Mountaineering’s fall ’18 show.

White Mountaineering has also done multiple collaborative collections with Adidas while Ugg recently created capsules with Heron Preston and lifestyle brand Stampd.

Want more?

Adidas Turns the NMD Into a Trail Sneaker With Help From White Mountaineering

Ugg’s Rebellious Reputation Gets a Spin in a New Collab With Heron Preston Slick Woods, Luka Sabbat & More Launch Ugg’s Fall ’19 Campaign Highlighting Inclusivity