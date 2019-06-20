These Shoelace Alternatives Untangle the Challenges of Tying the Perfect Knot & Keeping Feet Firmly in Place

Hickies, for one, developed a set of thermal-plastic polymer fastenings that can be threaded through a shoe’s eyelets in various creative ways for customized tightness and fit. Caterpy’s offering looks the most like a conventional lace but with a series of bumps along its length that hold it in place, without the need for a knot or bow.

“You thread like normal but you can control tension per row throughout the whole shoe,” said Anthony Pong, managing partner at Caterpy. “You can make each row tighter or looser to match your foot shape, if you have certain foot pains or wide feet. They also make your shoes into slip-on shoes without breaking the heel, as the laces are elastic.”

Since the laces do not need to be tied, Caterpy products can be threaded in various ways to achieve the customer’s preferred fit and style. CREDIT: Caterpy

The B2B company Boa Technology created a fit system specifically for the most challenging activities and environments in the world. A dial system controls laces that run throughout the shoe, which can be adjusted for tension as needed by the user. The product offering ranges from the high-powered H Series, which brands have incorporated into footwear for snowboarding and ski mountaineering, to the low-powered L Series that is used in trail running and golf shoes.

“Historically, if you looked at closure systems, you were trying to effectively close a product — you weren’t thinking of its performance features,” said Shawn Neville, CEO at Boa. “If you have a lace or Velcro, you have to stop and completely redo your product. With Boa, you can dial in your fit in seconds.”