Selena Gomez Channels ’80s California Girl Vibes in New Puma Campaign

Selena Gomez is channeling an ’80s California girl vibe in her new campaign highlighting Puma’s iconic Cali Remix sneaker.

Photos show the 27-year-old brand ambassador modeling the retro-inspired lifestyle sneaker boasting a playful mix of materials and colors, and the shoe’s signature stacked sole. Gomez wears the Cali Remix in cream with rose and dark red details, but the collection also features two other eye-catching colorways.

Selena Gomez stars in the new retro-inspired Puma “Cali Remix” sneaker campaign. CREDIT: Puma

The “Wolves” singer, who signed a multi-million dollar deal with the German sportswear giant in September 2017, is seen posing alongside a vintage car while sporting a creamy Puma athleisure outfit, chunky pink hoop earrings to match her shoes and a Farrah Fawcett-style hairdo.

Selena Gomez channels an ’80s California girl in her latest campaign for Puma. CREDIT: Puma

The Cali Remix collection will be available to purchase on Puma.com, Puma stores and select retailers come Aug. 15. They’re priced at $80.

A closer look at Selena Gomez modeling the new Puma Cali Remix sneaker featuring a playful mix of materials and colors and the shoe’s signature stacked sole. CREDIT: Puma

