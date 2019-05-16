Reebok & Pyer Moss Have a Two-Tone Pink Shoe With Attention-Getting Details

Reebok and Pyer Moss are joining forces for a third time to create the Reebok Experiment 3 by Pyer Moss.

The newest sneaker in the collaborative series introduces a pink colorway. The unisex shoe releases May 18 at 10 a.m. ET on PyerMoss.com and Reebok.com; it retails for $250.

The sneaker is a two-tone pink shoe featuring a distressed suede upper with rubber side paneling and a suede cap toe on a black and tan Hexalite sole. Alongside the inner sides of the sneaker is a gold zipper with a dual-branded tag.

The Reebok Experiment 3 by Pyer Moss. CREDIT: Courtesy

As part of the drop, Pyer Moss released its second video in the “Imma Ball Anyway” series, which tells stories of players who faced challenges while pursuing the game of basketball, but succeeded in making an impact on the world beyond the court.

“The Third Experiment With Damon Lawrence” centers around the eponymous Brooklyn Youth Sports Club director, who aims to ensure that the youth he trains succeeds on the court as well as in the classroom.

Reebok by Pyer Moss was named FN’s Collaboration of the Year at the 2018 FN Achievement Awards. FN had a chance to speak with Kerby Jean-Raymond, founder and creative director of Pyer Moss, about his work with Reebok and the difficulties of working in the industry.

“There’s more of a spirit of repair instead of picking at people,” said Jean-Raymond. “Even though I deal with a lot of unscrupulous people who don’t have their heart in the right place, I keep doing it because I know it’s right and I know this work is going to outlive me.”

