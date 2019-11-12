Nike Releases Two New Colorful Iterations of Air VaporMax Plus Sneakers

Nike released two new colorways of its hybrid Air VaporMax Plus, with styles that fuse the 1998 Air Max Plus and VaporMax models.

The Nike Air VaporMax Plus “University Red” released today and retails for $190 on YCMC. The “University Red” colorway features a red neoprene upper with a red swoosh and matching accents on the midsole. It is completed with an all-black VaporMax sole and black overlay.

Nike Air VaporMax Plus “Hyper Royal” CREDIT: Courtesy of YCMC

Nike Air VaporMax Plus “Hyper Royal” CREDIT: Courtesy of YCMC

The Nike Air Vapormax Plus “Hyper Royal” debuted last Thursday and features a light gray neoprene upper with silver metallic synthetic overlay. The VaporMax sole mixes red and blue coloring that is reflected with blue Nike swooshes and back tabs with red accents on the tongue. The shoe retails for $190 on YCMC.

Nike Air VaporMax Plus “Hyper Royal” CREDIT: Courtesy of YCMC

Nike Air VaporMax Plus “Hyper Royal.” CREDIT: Courtesy of YCMC

Nike Air VaporMax Plus “University Red” CREDIT: Courtesy of YCMC

Nike Air VaporMax Plus “University Red” CREDIT: Courtesy of YCMC

Nike Air VaporMax Plus “University Red” CREDIT: Courtesy of YCMC

Nike Air VaporMax Plus “University Red” CREDIT: Courtesy of YCMC

There are 10 colorways of the Nike Air VaporMax sneakers available on Nike.com.

Want more?

Nike Focuses on Reducing Injuries With Its Next Innovative Running Shoe

Nike Opens New Concept Store in Long Beach Nike’s Latest Shoe Is Designed for Medical Professionals