New Balance’s Dad Shoes Get a Makeover in New Campaign With Jaden Smith

In the new age of the beloved retro dad sneaker trend, New Balance has given a fresh aesthetic to the popular style.

The New Balance 997 Sport has been given a 2019-worthy update with a new silhouette and some funky new colorways. The sneakers were released today in North America and will launch globally on July 13 at select New Balance retailers as well as on Newbalance.com.

In the sportswear label’s new rebranding campaign video, the OG sneaker gets its due from boldface names. L.A. Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, singer/actor Jaden Smith, Liverpool F.C.’s Mané and Olympic sprinter Sydney Mclaughlin are featured in the commercial, set to the soundtrack of Smith’s song “I” from his “ERYS” album.

Titled “Runs in the family,” the ad spot shows the stars in their element wearing the latest New Balance gear as well as displaying a series of characteristics such as vision, game, winning and independence — all of which are qualities that the members of the brand’s family have in common.

Throughout July, New Balance will be delving further into each person’s individual story.

