Would You Pay $1,000 for Gucci’s New ‘Dirty’ Sneakers? Twitter Has Plenty to Say About Them

Gucci released new distressed sneaker styles for spring ’19, and people have some strong opinions about them.

The “Screener” shoes feature classic elements from the brand: green and red stripes, and “Gucci” imprinted on the back. The kicker of these sneakers, though, is that they’re made to already look dirty, but come with a high price tag.

The men’s Screener leather sneaker from Gucci. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci

The brand describes the style as “treated for an allover distressed effect” and is selling four different versions, two for men and two for women.

Previously, the vintage-inspired look was mocked on social media when Gucci released the “dirty” shoes as part of its cruise ’19 collection, but now they’re available in new silhouettes and design treatments.

The women’s Screener Strawberry sneaker retails for $980, while the other version with cherries costs $1,250. For men’s, the Screener leather sneaker is $870 and the GG high-top retails for $930.

Still, the Twitterverse wasn’t impressed with the offering, creating a torrent of comment about the dirty-looking designer kicks. One user, Danny Casolin, described them as, “Fashion in all it’s glory and stupidity.”

Fashion in all it’s glory and stupidity. Gucci is selling intentionally dirty sneakers for $1,175 https://t.co/sgY75pcZ94 — Danny Casolin (@dannycares2much) March 20, 2019

User Sid Balachandran called out the “shoe care” for the Screeners, which ironically says to use “only neutral or same-color products to avoid staining.”

I guess rich people pay good money for dirty shoes. Wait, distressed shoes. PS: The 'shoe care' section says to use only neutral or same colours to avoid 'over staining'. Yeah, because that's the real problem with this shoe.#Gucci#FashionContinuesToBaffleMe pic.twitter.com/pv4KbRgGdi — Sid Balachandran (@iwrotethose) March 20, 2019

One user, Julie Marcus, made a joke saying she is just going to “let the ones I already have get dirty and tell y’all it’s exclusive.”

Im not paying 900 dollars for already dirty Gucci sneakers, ima just let the ones I already have get dirty and tell y’all it’s exclusive — ℙ𝕣𝕚𝕖𝕤𝕥𝕖𝕤𝕤✨𝕄𝕠𝕠𝕟𝕗𝕚𝕣𝕖 (@julie_marcus) March 19, 2019

