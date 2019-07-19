Fila Takes Its Hot Retro Shoes to the Outdoor Market

Fila is taking its retro shoe styles to the outdoor market with its new Fila Explore collection.

The line is a capsule of footwear, apparel and accessories inspired by the brand’s tradition for adventure and exploration of new territories.

The collection features five new and different styles of sneakers and one set of sandals as well as a backpack, a fanny pack and various pieces of outdoor-inspired clothing.

The products will debut at the brand’s pop-up store in New York, which opens July 26 in Soho. The temporary space will give fans an immersive experience of the collection’s four product categories – Canyon, Woods, Mountain and Elements.

Fila Explore also was inspired by archival ski, hiking, alpine, and trek collections released by the brand in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.

The debut comes as the outdoor and fashion worlds are colliding like never before.

Although streetwear and fashion are still largely focused on aesthetics, nowadays functionality — not just looks — is driving the moment.

“When you integrate elements that are protective for surviving on a summit and you’re wearing it to school or work or in the city, you feel like you’re wearing something that has quality without spending thousands of dollars,” said lifestyle expert Jerome LaMaar, who hosted trend forecast lectures at Outdoor Retailer for a decade. “[Brands] put so much effort into the function to make sure it is sturdy and strong, so you’re wearing an amazingly crafted garment, and it becomes part of who you are. You feel like you’re wearing luxury.”

Fila continues to tap into the retro craze with its wildly popular Fila Disruptor franchise. In March, it bowed the Fila Disruptor Future, based off the original style.

