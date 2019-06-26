Adidas x Marvel’s Signature Shoe for NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Will Have Spider-Man Fans Geeking Out

Adidas Basketball has teamed up with Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell on the player’s first signature sneaker. The new shoe focuses on Mitchell’s skill while giving a nod to his Marvel superhero nickname, Spider-Man.

Donovan Mitchell for Adidas. CREDIT: courtesy of Adidas

The collection includes four styles that will roll out throughout summer. Michell’s signature line dubbed D.O.N. Issue #1, references his mantra: “Determination Over Negativity.”

“Determination over negativity is a belief that anything is possible no matter who you are or where you come from,” Mitchell said in a statement. “I wanted this sneaker to be a symbol of that — for the kid who believes they can do anything.”

Amazing Spider-Man shoes from Donovan Mitchell’s Adidas x Marvel collection.

The first release, Marvel’s Amazing Spider-Man shoe, will retail for $100 July 1 on Adidas.com and at Adidas retail stores globally beginning July 5. Colorways come in white, red and blue with webbing detail.

The Symbiote Spider-Man will launch on July 18 in shock pink, core black, white and silver.

Symbiote Spider-Man CREDIT: courtesy of Adidas

The Stealth Spider-Man will be available in black and green with glow in the dark details on August 1.

Stealth Spider-Man

Marvel’s Iron Spider will be decorated with red and metallic gold to honor the legendary Iron Spider and will be available Aug. 31.

Marvel’s Iron Spider CREDIT: courtesy of Adidas

All of the features of the sneakers represent a step in Mitchell’s unconventional path to the NBA. The propulsion clip and wider outsole provide stability for landing from above-the-rim leaps. The Bounce cushioning ensures a comfortable ride. The shoe also includes custom coding that represents the addresses from Mitchell’s career, for example, Brewster Academy in New Hampshire and the University of Louisiana.

Donovan Mitchell wears Stealth Spider-Man from the Adidas x Marvel collection.

