Saucony Exec Anne Cavassa on How to Ask for a Promotion, Finding a Healthy Work-Life Balance + More

Last month, FN caught up with Saucony President Anne Cavassa at the brand’s headquarters in Waltham, Mass., to talk balancing performance and heritage businesses, gaining ground on competitors in specialty run retail and more. While there, the exec also shared career tips all working professionals could learn from.

“Money is a super personal thing to individuals, and I think if you know where it stacks up on your priority list, you’ll have a better chance of making the right decision in a career move,” Cavassa told FN when speaking about money impacting career choices.

Cavassa also shared tips on things to consider before changing your career path, how to ask for a promotion, creating an executive presence, achieving a healthy work-life balance and more.

According to data provided by The NPD Group Inc., Saucony is positioned No. 3 in the important specialty run retail channel, trailing Brooks and New Balance at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. Industry insiders believe the brand tapped the right person a year ago in Cavassa to better compete with the market leaders.

“They’re asking questions as opposed to just trying to deliver product, and they’re having conversations that are much more focused on the consumer and our business,” Fleet Feet Chicago owner Dave Zimmer said. “And they’re trying to broaden their horizons in terms of who they want to appeal to.”

