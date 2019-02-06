Crocs Is Relocating Its Headquarters to a New Facility in 2020

Crocs is once again expanding its presence in the casual market. This time, it has announced its plans to relocate its headquarters in 2020 from Niwot, Colo., to a bigger facility in Broomfield, Colo.

According to the company, the move is part of a bigger strategy for long-term sustainable growth that includes employee retention and recruitment.

“Our business is strong, and we continue to explore new ways to meet the needs of our employees while investing in our future,” said Andrew Rees, president and CEO. “This is an exciting time to be at Crocs, and just like our iconic product, this best-in-class new headquarters will help our employees be comfortable in their own shoes.”

The new space, located at 13699 Via Varra Rd., provides the company with 88,000 square feet of office space that is more convenient and centrally located to the majority of Crocs’ employees and also provides easy access to Broomfield’s growing Route 36 corridor, restaurants, shopping, trails and more, which the company said will help attract and retain key talent.

A lease for the space has been negotiated with Ektin Johnson Real Estate Partners, with an initial term of 10 years and two five-year renewal options.

“We are grateful that Niwot has been our home for more than a decade and are thrilled to keep and grow our global headquarters in the thriving state of Colorado,” said Rees.

