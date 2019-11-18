Teens Are Asking for These Fashion Brands This Holiday Season

Teens are making their holiday wishlists and checking them twice — and there are recurring themes across their lists.

According to a new survey from Piper Jaffray, Nike is the most-wanted fashion brand among Generation Zers. Of those surveyed, 1.1% ranked the Swoosh as the brand they’d most like to receive this year — a rise of 0.8% over 2018. (The investment bank and asset management firm asked teens to name the items and brands on their wishlists in an unprompted, open-response format; responses of teens in the upper-income segment of the company’s “Taking Stock With Teens” report, for a total of 9,500 respondents, were evaluated.)

Two other athletic brands, Adidas and Lululemon, also ranked among the top five most-cited fashion labels. Ranking at No. 4, Adidas held steady year-over-year, with 0.4% of respondents naming the brand in both 2018 and 2019. Lululemon, which was No. 5 in the rankings, was listed by 0.4% of respondents.

Piper Jaffray also noted an upward tick over the last three years in the percentage of teens asking for luxury goods. Louis Vuitton (0.6%) and Gucci (0.5%) were the No. 2 and No. 3 most-wanted fashion brands, respectively. This year, 1.6% of respondents said they wanted items from European luxury labels — a steady uptick from 1% in 2018 and just 0.3% in 2017.

In Piper Jaffray’s latest “Taking Stock With Teens” survey, released last month, Nike scored the No. 1 spot on teens’ lists in both the footwear and apparel categories. The report also showed Lululemon on the rise, with the yoga brand jumping to No. 7 from spot No. 11 in the apparel category for its highest-ever placement on the list.

In addition to evaluating brand popularity, Piper Jaffray asked teens what specific items topped their holiday wishlists. The No. 1 most-desired gift was money (named by 14%), followed by clothing (13%), cars (12%) and phones (9%). Footwear rounded out the top five, with 6% of teens saying they’d like shoes.

The National Retail Federation has predicted a solid rise in holiday spending for 2019. It forecasts an uptick of 3.8% to 4.2%, with overall retail sales increasing in the range of $727.9 billion to $730.7 billion.

