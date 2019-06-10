Trend Report: This Unexpected Boot Style Will Be a Hit This Summer

With vacation season upon us, fashionistas are deep in search of trends that will define their summer style.

Enter Lyst’s recent “jetleisure” report — describing luxury clothes and shoes worn during a holiday that make an impact on Instagram. According to the global fashion search platform, the category is inspired by some of the world’s most popular vacation spots, with seven destinations influencing upwards of 800,000 searches this year.

Comparing the purchasing behaviors of more than five million online shoppers, the London-based firm found that Marrakech, Bali, France, Montana, Japan, Copenhagen and Los Angeles drove the most demand for clothing, shoes and accessories based on consumers’ browsing habits over the past three months.

For footwear, the season is expected to have a few unsurprising standouts. Sandals logged a 13% rise in searches in May, with the keywords “flat,” “thong” and “lace up” among their most associated descriptors — largely thanks to summer destinations like Bali. Espadrilles also made the cut — a French-girl staple that has seen a 43% spike in online searches over the past 90 days.

However, despite summer’s higher temperatures, cowboy boots still appear to be an it-girl favorite. Demand for the shoes have grown by 45% since the start of the year. As reported, the coveted fall trend received a boost from the “millennial outdoor appeal of the ranch life” that has made Montana one of the hot new travel locales among the fashion crowd.

The generation’s shopping impulses also continue to be driven by a desire for more eco-friendly wear. As such, sneakers by Veja — an ecological French footwear brand approved by Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle — were one of the most searched footwear choices. Last month, the label’s shoes were searched every five minutes on Lyst, amassing a following in major “green” cities, including Copenhagen. Similarly sustainable brands such as Rag & Bone and Eileen Fisher recorded growth in interest from online shoppers.

