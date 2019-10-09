Sign up for our newsletter today!

China Open to Partial Trade Deal — but Only If Trump Drops Upcoming Tariff Hikes

By Samantha McDonald
Samantha McDonald

Samantha McDonald

More Stories By Samantha

View All
Robert Lighthizer, Steven Mnuchin, Wilbur Ross, Larry Kudlow, Peter Navarro, Liu He. U.S. and Chinese delegations meet in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex during continuing meetings on the U.S.-China bilateral trade relationship in Washington. Relief swept across world financial markets Monday after President Donald Trump pushed back a March 2 deadline in a trade dispute with China. But the respite might not lastChina Trade Q A, Washington, USA - 21 Feb 2019
U.S. and Chinese delegates meet in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House during continuing meetings on the countries' bilateral trade relationship.
CREDIT: Jacquelyn Martin/Shutterstock

As high-level officials prepare to descend on Washington for the latest round of trade talks, China has reportedly indicated that it would be open to accepting a partial deal with the United States — if President Donald Trump nixes upcoming planned tariff hikes on Chinese imports.

A Bloomberg report, which cited an unnamed source with direct knowledge of the discussions, noted that Beijing’s representatives “aren’t optimistic about securing a broad agreement” that would put an end to the yearlong financial dispute between the world’s two largest economies.

However, the source noted that China was willing to strike a limited agreement as long as Trump drops the added duties set to take effect this month and December.

Related

Dick's Sporting Goods CEO Is Upbeat on Holiday Shopping -- With No 'Meaningful' Impact From Trade War

Shoe Stocks Move Warily as US-China Trade Talks Resume

New Report Shows Consumers Are Willing to Pay More for Footwear Right Now

Over the past year and a half, the U.S. leader has initiated four tranches of tariffs on China, recently postponing additional levies on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods — representing the combined first three tranches. The 5% duty increase, which was originally scheduled to take effect on Oct. 1, will now be imposed on Oct. 15.

Another group of levies — the fourth tranche — impacts $300 billion in Chinese imports, including footwear, apparel and other consumer products. On Sept. 1, Washington hit Beijing with a 15% levy on $112 billion worth of those items. Tariffs on the remaining $188 billion will be implemented on Dec. 15.

In exchange for the Trump administration’s compliance, China would offer the U.S. “non-core concessions,” including the increased purchase of agricultural products, the source reportedly told Bloomberg.

The news comes a day before trade negotiations between the two countries are scheduled to resume. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will meet on Thursday, followed by a potential meeting with Trump on Friday.

Want more?

Run the Numbers: Less Than Half of Americans Will Buy a Product That Costs More Due to Tariffs

After New China Tariffs Hit, Here’s How Footwear Stocks Are Faring

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad