How Tulip’s New Partnership with Google Cloud Could Help Retailers Sell More on the Floor

Tulip, the mobile platform for retailers looking to upgrade clienteling, has partnered with Google Cloud to launch a solution that will foster intelligent customer engagement. This will build on the company’s existing technology that is designed to equip store associates with the digital tools they need to best serve consumers in store.

“Tulip is about enabling conversations, connections and personal friendships between real humans, in this case between store associates and shoppers,” said Ali Asaria, founder and CEO of Tulip.

Stores are being reimagined as showrooms, fit shops and destinations for experiential retail. Tulip’s platform aims to target this in-person experience. Despite the shifting retail landscape, 84 percent of shoppers believe they know more than the store associate upon entering a store and this hinders a productive shopping interaction.

The growth of e-commerce has also led the average consumer to expect a wealth of information on any product at a moment’s notice, even when in a physical store. Tulip seeks to empower store employees by ensuring that all inventory information, product details and consumer data are easily accessible to the sales associate on a tablet or mobile device. The portable element means that an associate can bring that technology with them throughout the store.

“The customer’s expectations on service have changed and there is a desire to remove the barriers between inventory online vs. in store,” said Bill Zujewski, EVP of marketing at Tulip. “Associates at Michael Kors and Saks have used Tulip to provide customers with exceptional endless aisle service, ensuring they never lose a sale. Ease of use and a robust feature set contributes to incremental revenue and adoption.”

Through the new partnership, Tulip will integrate Google BigQuery to identify trends and insights into customer behavior and utilize the Machine Learning Engine to drive behavior recommendations for employees. As personalization grows more important to the consumer, this kind of individualized service can help drive sales and promote customer loyalty.

The mobile platform has already been introduced at brands like Tory Burch, Chanel and Kate Spade, in addition to Michael Kors and Saks Fifth Avenue.

