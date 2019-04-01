Here’s Why Choosing the Right Technology Is Important for Selling More Shoes

Derek O’Carroll, CEO of Brightpearl, said retailers and brands “that sell directly to consumers but don’t offer a seamless end-to-end buying journey are setting themselves up for failure. Shoppers no longer have the patience for unsatisfactory shopping experiences — which, according to our research, are very common.”

Brightpearl found that 71 percent of all respondents said that if a shopping experience was poor, “they would never shop with the same online store again, while a quarter of millennials would change where they buy goods based on their shopping experience.”

Meanwhile, in a separate report from callback solutions provider Fonolo, researchers found that the customer experience, or CX, is a priority for retailers and brands. The company said retailers are “striving to take customer experience more seriously than in the past and, as a result, are realizing that CX is what makes the difference in ROI, sales, customer loyalty and overall success.”

But the authors of the report conceded that this is easier said than done. “The customer of today is informed, connected and possesses more product and service knowledge than ever before. To succeed, companies must continuously meet the extraordinary demands and expectations of today’s connected consumer,” they stated.

