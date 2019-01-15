Royal Family Favorite L.K. Bennett Embraces Omnichannel with Aptos

L.K. Bennett, the British affordable luxury brand, said Tuesday it will utilize the end-to-end retail solutions of technology vendor Aptos. The partnership comes as L.K. Bennett aims to boost its omnichannel strategy.

“To succeed in today’s demanding retail environment, retailers need to fully understand their customers; profitably align their offerings with shopper preferences in every channel and touchpoint; and support personalized, digitally-enabled shopping journeys,” said Richard Willis, regional vice president at Aptos.

Uniting the physical and online retail experience is a priority for retailers in 2019, as customers expect an equally streamlined shopper journey and checkout across mediums. At L.K. Bennett, founded in 1990 and has more than 200 retail stores, this means upgrading the brick-and-mortar stores with digital solutions, while still celebrating the company’s focus on British heritage design. The luxury brand has earned itself significant public recognition as a frequent choice of the British Royal Family, with Kate Middleton a well-known fan.

“As we remain steadfast in our commitment to the highest-quality product, we also recognize the opportunity to enhance customer engagement,” said Erica Vilkauls, CEO of L.K. Bennett. “Our investment in Aptos technology will empower us to offer shoppers personalized attention as well as the latest capabilities in omnichannel shopping, including click-and-collect and endless aisle.”

The partnership comes as Aptos launches several product updates, timed for the NRF Big Show in New York this week. At last year’s NRF Big Show event, the company released its Aptos One technology, a microservices-based SaaS platform that unites all of its offerings under one roof. For 2019, Aptos One has been updated to offer its clients out-of-the-box support in 38 countries, thus supporting international expansion efforts, while the integration of merchandising analytics with planning and supply chain applications allows for more efficient inventory management.

“L.K. Bennett is in a prime position to introduce advanced technologies that can take its business to new heights, from better understanding each shopper to offering new fulfillment options that will enhance customer convenience and sales,” said Noel Goggin, CEO of Aptos.

