Three Digital Workplace Tools That Are Boosting Productivity for Retailers and Brands

Retailers and wholesalers are investing more heavily in technology — think factory automation or wholesale management systems — as a way to compete in the digital age. For those businesses seeking to innovate closer to home, digital workplace tools can provide more efficient ways for managers and employees to communicate, delegate and track progress.

Through a centralized software system, these platforms provide an ecosystem that allows for internal processes to be managed and communicated, helping to improve team productivity. By recording workflows in a shared space, there is greater transparency across departments.

On the platforms, employees track progress, assign actions and share realtime updates, ensuring continuity between teams — even when colleagues are physically absent. Integrations with preferred programs allow companies to keep the systems that work for them and combine them in a single digital space that is accessible to all employees.

“Remote work is very popular right now — there are whole companies that work remote,” said Michaela Rollings, content marketing manager at Hive. “They need a way to communicate, and productivity tools provide that. We’re turning a corner in the productivity conversation; we don’t need to be working 18-hour days anymore when we have these tools.”

Here are three tech platforms helping to reshape the business.

Hive

Hive offers optional templates to help users hit the ground running in their preferred area of focus; choices include ‘Product Roadmap,’ ‘Product Backlog’ and ‘Marketing Plan.’ The platform’s Hive Mail feature pulls users’ emails directly into a Hive inbox and then lets users attach tasks or assign people to specific emails, reducing the need for additional windows. Hive also provides its own analytics tools and can be integrated with over 1,000 programs, including Salesforce and Quickbooks.

The Hive Platform CREDIT: Hive

Monday.com

Monday.com has a selection of customizable templates that can be adjusted to suit each user. The design incorporates a color-coordinated system that makes it easy to see the status of each task at a glance. Tasks can also be assigned a prioritization level and specific deadlines. Overview tools allow employees to visualize how their work fits into broader company goals, while customer feedback is stored in one place within the Monday.com platform.

Asana

Asana categorizes its templates by department, with a number of relevant use cases available for each team. The Workload function enables managers to review how much work any employee has at any given time and receive alerts when this surpasses reasonable capacity. Shared Timelines provide a visual representation of deadlines and progress tracking for all involved team members, while Portfolios functions as a control center. Asana integrates with popular tools such as Adobe Creative Cloud.

