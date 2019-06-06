Amazon Is Launching a Fashion App With AI Tech That Finds Clothes Based on Your Photos

Amazon will launch an app allowing users to upload a photo of a look and get similar product recommendations from Amazon's apparel assortment.

Amazon announced yesterday its Fashion vertical’s initiatives on incorporating artificial intelligence for consumers. StyleSnap is an upcoming A.I.-powered search function on the Amazon app where customers get to upload a photo or screenshot of an outfit they like.

Amazon will then give you a list of recommendations of similar products that are available for purchase from the retailer’s apparel offerings based on the items in the picture. According to the company, the e-tailer’s tech will consider a variety of factors when presenting recommendations, including price range, brand and customer reviews.

“The simplicity of the customer experience belies the complexity of the technology behind it,” said consumer worldwide CEO Jeff Wilke.

The app will identify apparel items in the photo, regardless of setting, poses or angles. In addition, “deep learning technology” will enable the app to classify the apparel items in the image into various product categories. It will use techniques based on artificial neural networks inspired by the human brain in order to decipher the garments, accessories and footwear.

The new StyleSnap feature is just the latest initiative from Amazon Fashion, which is looking to bolster its apparel division and find new ways to attract shoppers. On May 22, the retailer announced a new shopping model called “The Drop,” where limited quantities of apparel, accessories and footwear designed by influencers will be released at different intervals and will be available for sale in a 30-hour time span. When users purchase an item, it will be made on-demand in order to minimize excess inventory and waste.

