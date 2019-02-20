How Aetrex Stays on the Cutting Edge of Footwear Innovation

Aetrex has used its background in technology to create its newest Fall footwear line, meeting its high standards of comfort and fit without compromising on style.

For over 70 years, Aetrex has been dedicated to advancements in foot health and comfort. Today technology forms the underlying foundation for all it does. From its earliest advances in foot wellness products to the recent launch of its custom 3-D printed custom orthotics, the company has been a consistent source of innovation and continues to introduce new tools to ensure better fit and better comfort.

To create footwear with the best support and fit, a deep understanding of the foot itself is paramount. When Aetrex launched its first foot scanner, the iStep, in 2002, it was the first to bring foot scanning technology to consumer markets. Today, Aetrex offers a more complete foot analysis than ever before with its Albert scanner, which includes 18 different cameras to capture every possible angle of the foot.

It’s the key learnings from foot scanning that help inform the design and manufacturing practices for its footwear collections across casual, dress and athletic styles that all adhere to Aetrex’s standards of comfort, while remaining fashion forward. All hardware and software is built and maintained in-house, which means that Aetrex is able to incorporate new technology quickly and seamlessly into its product and stay at the forefront of a constantly evolving market.

And the company is happy to share these tools with retailers throughout the footwear industry. Aetrex scanners and accompanying software have been adopted by thousands of retailers across the globe including New Balance, Red Wing, due to the elevated retail experience they provide. By allowing customers insight into their feet’s individual characteristics, the scanners can ensure that the right size gets purchased and offer specific product recommendations.

Larry Schwartz is the CEO at Aetrex, which sees itself more as a technology company that makes footwear, orthotics and scanners than a footwear company. CREDIT: Aetrex

With 17 developers working in the technology department, Aetrex is committed to breaking new ground on foot comfort. The 3-D printed custom orthotic is just the latest in a history – and future – of innovation. CEO of Aetrex Larry Schwartz shares his thoughts on how innovations in technology can separate the great from the good in footwear.

Aetrex has been involved in building technology for over 15 years. What are the biggest advances you’ve achieved in that time?

Larry Schwartz: Three of the biggest advances we’ve achieved to date are realized in our Albert Operating System. The first is computer vision technology, which allow customers to view a 3-D model of their foot and receive measurements, such as length, width, arch height and instep. The second is the AI component, which uses machine learning to help retailers get the right fit the first time. The third advancement would be 3-D printing. Our new 3-D Printed Orthotics utilizes Additive Manufacturing to produce a truly custom orthotic that is engineered based on the unique pressure point data collected from our Albert scanner; a completely different process from traditional custom orthotics production.

What does this background in technology add to the larger Aetrex brand?

LS: Aetrex is really a technology company that happens to make foot scanners, orthotics and footwear. We have a full-time team of 17 developers across a variety of disciplines including 3-D printing and CAD engineering, allowing us to act quickly and nimbly in addressing needs in the market and focusing on product innovation. We believe we have more technology capability than other company in our industry under $1 billion in sales.

The Albert 3-D Scanner is one of Aetrex’s most successful products. What makes it so valuable to retailers?

LS: The program creates a unique, theater-like experience in store that can’t be replicated online, keeping customers engaged and in-store longer. The Albert OS enables retailers to make educated product suggestions, increase conversion rates, grow store productivity, improve inventory management, and reduce e-commerce returns. Retailers can also utilize data capture to help build ongoing customer relationships and loyalty by sending thank you emails and personalized retargeting alerts.

The Albert scanner and its accompanying software is available at retailers across the US market, offering an in-store experience for customers looking for better fit. CREDIT: Aetrex

What is the customer benefit?

LS: In addition to an engaging store experience, consumers benefit from the opportunity to learn more about their feet than ever before in a 3-D format, including their size, length, instep, width, arch height, foot pressure, and arch type, in under one minute. Finding the right fit along with orthotics leads to our main goal which is to provide comfort, alleviate pain and to help reduce the likelihood of injuries.

You continually update and develop your existing technology. Why is this so important and what impact does the latest Albert upgrade have?

LS: In this business, you need to stay fresh and evolve. Think about all of the apps on your phone and how many updates you receive. We continue to challenge ourselves to improve our programs and provide newness and authentic in-store technology experiences for our customers.

Our latest software update, Albert 3.0, allows retailers to order Aetrex custom 3-D printed Orthotics directly from an Albert scanner in store. The program update also displays an enhanced 3-D experience, layered orthotic views, one’s FDS (Foot Differentiating Score), and 3-D printing zones.

Your technology is all built in-house. What influence does this have on your operations?

LS: Most people aren’t aware that Aetrex makes its own hardware and software. This gives us the ability to ensure an integrated experience. Some brands utilize broad collaborations to bring scanning technologies to market. Initially this process may seem easier because they aren’t handling the back end, but, over time, broad collaborations prove to be harder to evolve. We are able to streamline the process by developing updates and launching them seamlessly with the same technology team.

The new 3-D printed custom orthotic is made using a 3-D foot scan from the Albert machine, which is then converted into a pressure map and finally a personalized orthotic. CREDIT: Aetrex

You’ve just launched a new 3-D printed custom orthotic. What does this product provide that previous orthotics couldn’t?

LS: With our new 3-D printed custom orthotic, Aetrex is able to translate complete foot scan data into an orthotic that better matches an individual’s foot for more total support. The entire process takes under two weeks, from scan to receipt of the product. Retailers benefit from a product that requires no inventory, offers high margins and no markdowns, is season-less, and provides consumer satisfaction and loyalty.

There is also a sustainable element; 3-D printing creates a reduction of waste and, in the case of Aetrex’s 3-D Printed Orthotics, the material is recyclable and gets incorporated back into the production process.

What can your customer always expect from Aetrex products?

LS: Aetrex is committed to providing the best possible footwear and orthotics to keep people healthy, comfortable, and pain-free. Of course, we recognize the importance of fashion, but we try never to lose sight of the fact that our brand is all about health and comfort.

How has your technology story translated in the new fall collections? What is new about this Fall line?

LS: We’ve put a lot of our technology learning and data insights into our products. We’ve really expanded our fall footwear line and it’s fair to say it’s the strongest, most fashion-forward in our history. Our fall ’19 footwear line is designed with a new, removable footbed with our well-known Aetrex Orthotics arch support and our proprietary UltraSkyTM injected EVA for extreme cushioning, shock attenuation, and durability.

What is next for Aetrex in 2019 — and beyond?

LS: We’re committed to staying in front of technology and making the scanning experience turn-key and accessible for all. We’ll continue to develop our suite of products and hope to get better at telling our story and raising overall awareness for the benefits of foot health. We’re always pushing ourselves to innovate and are very excited for 2019 and beyond.

