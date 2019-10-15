Sustainability Matters: Shoe Bank Launches Free Women’s Footwear Swap Program to Reduce Waste + More News

Oct. 15, 2019: Have too many shoes in your closet not being worn? Help is on the way with the launch of Shoe Bank, a marketplace for swapping women’s shoes. Here, consumers can give and get a new shoes without spending any money by simply uploading a photo of a gently worn pair of shoes they no longer wear, then find another pair in exchange. Participants can wear the shoes for as long as they want, then swap them again. Three levels of style and branding allow users to get a pair that is on par with what they have uploaded. The exchanges are made for a minimal shipping and handling fee. To get started, visit Shoebank.shoes. There are no membership or subscription fees, and no credit card is needed to join.

Oct. 15, 2019: Zutano, a designer of infant and juvenile clothing, accessories, and infant and early walker footwear, has acquired children’s footwear brand Morgan & Milo, known for its offering of shoes for kids up to the age of seven. Both brands take an environmental stand, with Zutano using 100% organic GOTS-certified cotton in its clothing, while Morgan & Milo shoeboxes are made of 100% post-consumer recycled paper that also feature games, riddles and fun characters. The shoes are now available at Zutano.com and Amazon.com.

Oct. 15, 2019: Vegan Fashion Week, which launched Oct. 10, concludes its programs today in Los Angeles. Under the theme “Fashion Is Activism,” VFW included runway shows and presentations highlighting cruelty-free brands and sustainable sourcing. Doc Martens was among the vegan-friendly labels that participated. Special guests included actress Mena Suvari and musicians Moby and Kate Nash.

