Sustainability Matters: Sanuk Introduces Vegan Shoe Inspired by Brand Ambassadors + More News

Nov. 5, 2019: Sanuk has launched the Chiba Journey LX, a new unisex, all-weather boot created in collaboration with pro surfers and Sanuk brand ambassadors Ramon Navarro, Paige Alms and Matt Meola. The all-vegan shoe incorporates the use of Yulex, a 100% plant-based, sustainably sourced, carbon-neutral material. The shoe was also designed to have a minimal impact on the environment and utilizes sustainable alternatives for key materials. Yulex is used in the rubber shell, neoprene collar and rubber outsole, while other recycled materials are incorporated throughout. The launch of the Chiba Journey LX marks the start of several initiatives from Sanuk designed to broaden the positive impact of its activities on its customers, employees, communities and the environment in 2020.

