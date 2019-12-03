Sustainability Matters: Reebok Preps the Release of Sustainable Performance Running Shoes + More News

Dec. 3, 2019: Reebok is further embedding itself in the sustainability discussion with a new performance running sneaker that’s scheduled to hit stores in the fall. The Forever Floatride Grow is an update on its acclaimed Forever Floatride Energy sneaker and part of the brand’s mission to reduce petroleum-based plastics in its footwear. Reebok said each component of the fall ’20 shoe was researched and tested to find the most sustainable natural ingredients that would meet its performance standards for a running model. It also touted the style’s cushioned and responsive midsole as its most significant sustainability advancement, making it from sustainably grown castor beans. It also features a naturally biodegradable and sustainably sourced eucalyptus tree uppers, Bloom algae foam insoles and natural rubber outsoles.

