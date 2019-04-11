Zappos Explores Fresh Customer Service Tactics With New Kentucky Fulfillment Center & Store

Zappos.com has a new way to “deliver happiness.”

The Las Vegas-based e-tailer announced today that it is opening a 325,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Louisville, Ky., just a couple of highway exits away from its existing facility in Shepherdsville.

Justin Brown, senior director of operations, told FN that the Louisville center will stock the site’s wide selection of shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids but will operate with a startup mentality, experimenting with new ideas in customer service.

As a result, Zappos plans to hire an estimated 100 employees over the next two years to fill a variety of roles, not only in packing and shipping but also photographers, videographers and data scientists. “We want to do this right from the start,” said Brown.

In addition to the fulfillment center, the e-com pioneer will also debut a new retail outlet store to replace its previous 6pm.com outlet. The new space is attached to the Louisville center, located at 9101 Minor Lane, and has been rebranded The Outlet: Powered by Zappos. Brown said the shop will be a “tried-and-true shoe store” but will offer half-off discounts on a daily basis, with additional promotions added one day each week.

The store’s grand opening is scheduled for April 12 and will feature local food trucks and complimentary champagne and beverages, and the first 10 customers will be given access to a special stockroom of products.

Zappos opened its first warehouse in Shepherdsville in 2002. Following the company’s acquisition by Amazon.com Inc., its parent company took over operations at the fulfillment center in 2012.

