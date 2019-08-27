How Zappos’ Unlikely Partnership With Fender Is Boosting Employee Morale

Zappos has long been recognized for its job perks and out-of-the-box amenities at its corporate headquarters. Today, the company has announced yet another improvement to its workplace offerings.

In an unlikely partnership with popular guitar manufacturer Fender, Zappos has launched its “Strum for the Sole” program — a wellness benefit that encourages employees to learn to play an instrument.

Zappos’ “jam room” as part of its “Strum for the Sole” program with Fender. CREDIT: Zappos

As part of the new initiative, workers who opt in will be taught how to use a guitar or bass with the Fender Play digital app. They also have access to the company’s “jam room,” a space at its Las Vegas campus outfitted with the storied guitar brand’s instruments, amps and accessories. (Zappos will also give employees discounts on select items on Fender.com.)

“Practicing and learning a musical instrument is proven to reduce stress, develop patience and creativity, and build confidence and concentration,” said Bhawna Provenzano, director of employee benefits and diversity at Zappos. “These are skills that we feel will better the lives of our employees both at the workplace and at home.”

As one of the country’s largest online shoe and apparel retailers, Zappos has earned a reputation for going the extra mile for customers as well as employees. (Among the facilities found in the company’s headquarters are a rooftop basketball court, napping rooms surrounded by fish tanks and a dog park.) In a statement, the retailer shared that the “Strum for the Sole” program aims to reduce stress and promote creativity while encouraging a work-life balance for employees.

“We’re proud to have developed a product that people can use to positively impact their everyday life in a myriad of ways, spanning physical, mental and emotional wellbeing,” added Fender Play director of product Mary Keenan.

Want more?

5 Most Fun Places to Work in Footwear That Will Make You Jealous: Gyms, Nap Rooms, Massages & More

Zappos Wants You to Know It Does Way More Than Just Sell Shoes

Watch FN’s interview with these top shoe players.