What’s Selling: Oboz, Bogs and Blundstone Are Top Performers in Outdoor Retailers

What’s selling in the outdoor market this week.? Here, four key retailers weigh in on winning brands and top trends and talk about what’s not selling.

Robin Hannon, manager, Great Outdoor Provision Co., Raleigh, N.C.

Top Three Brands:

Blundstone: “For us, it’s the Classic 550 series for rugged-casual wear. They’re hot right now.”

Sorel: ”We do [styles] that are rainproof, and have some nice rugged casuals as well. We’re finally getting some rain, so we’re seeing some uptick in the [category], while the cooler weather gets the [casuals] going.”

Tecnica: “We do a unique custom molded fitting in-store that we’ve done well with. The [brand] has a good word- of-mouth following.“

Not Selling: “We’re changing [product] with the weather. People are changing their wardrobes and looking for footwear to match.”

Mirja Hasan, footwear dept. manager, Midwest Mountaineering, Minneapolis

Top Three Brands:

Baffin: “We carry some of their heavier duty winter boots. People are picking them up now to get ready for the winter. We’re located near the University of Minnesota so a lot of college students are coming in looking for [things] like that.”

Bogs: “We’re selling the rain boots and some winter boots.”

Oboz: “They’re our best-selling brand. We’re selling their hiking boots and winter boots.”

Not Selling: “This year we [didn’t] do well with sandals, so we still have a lot left over that we’re trying to move out.”

Top Trends: “Things are becoming a little more casual with outdoor [looks], as well as a little less techy.”

Kevin Zismer, manager, Reeds Family Outdoor Outfitters, Walker, Minn.

Top Three Brands:

Oboz: “A lot of people are crediting [the brand] with helping them with their plantar fasciitis or some form of foot or ankle problems. There’s not a lot of [retailers] that carry them, so a lot of people order online never having tried them on. But, having stock in them is huge. Most people come in here say, ‘My buddy told me to try these.’”

Keen: “Up here, it’s waterproof for fall. We’re [now] walking into 38 degrees. It’s starting to get colder.”

Merrell: “We have waterproof [styles], as well as the Ice Grip bottoms which has been popular the last couple of years, especially in Minnesota.”

Not Selling: “I thought slippers would have kicked in by now. For us up here in the north country, everyone has a cabin and hard wood floors. I highlighted slippers on a couple of end caps and thought we would do better than we did. It’s obviously a Christmas season push.”

Top Trends: ”New companies for us like Olukai have been dominant. We do a lot in their closed-up footwear and waterproofing sprays to treat nubuck in winter. For us, it’s a lot of add-ons.”

Jackie Cianci, apparel and shoe buyer, Tahoe Mountain Sports, Truckee, Calif.

Top Three Trends:

On: “It’s a fairly newer brand, but aesthetically pleasing and fits everyone right out of the box. People are wearing it for performance and [casually]. We have everyday [styles], road, and trail and hiking.”

Hoka One One: “They sell because of the cushioning. A lot of doctors tell people to get them for plantar fasciitis or other [medical] reasons. They’re for anyone on their feet. We have a lot of emergency room doctors and runners.”

Oboz: “Hikers such as the Bridger and Sawtooth styles. Both men’s and women’s are selling. “

Not Selling: “[Business] has been pretty steady, but our road shoes are [slow] because we’re [located] on the mountains.”

Top Trends: “Colors that are not as bright, so they can be worn not just on the trail, but around town, too.”