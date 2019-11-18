Breaking: 3 Dead in Walmart Parking Lot Shooting

Two men and one woman were fatally shot in a Walmart parking lot in Duncan, Okla. on Monday, the Duncan Police Department confirmed.

Two of the people killed, the woman and one of the men, were inside a vehicle in the store’s parking lot and the third person killed was on the outside of the car, the DPD said in a Facebook post.

The news comes after Walmart announced sweeping changes to its gun sales policy following two mass shootings at its stores during the summer. In August, 22 people were fatally shot at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. The incident came just a few days after another shooting at one of its Mississippi locations, where a suspended employee fatally shot two co-workers. (Hours after the El Paso massacre, firearms-related deaths were reported in Dayton, Ohio, and another shooting took place this past weekend in the Texas cities of Midland and Odessa.)

In a memo sent to employees in early September, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon announced that the company was discontinuing the sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition, including .223 caliber and 5.56 caliber, which can be used in large-capacity clips on military-style weapons. Additionally, it said it would halt the sales of handgun ammunition, as well as handgun sales in Alaska, marking a “complete exit” from its handgun business.

“We encourage our nation’s leaders to move forward and strengthen background checks and to remove weapons from those who have been determined to pose an imminent danger,” he wrote. “As we’ve seen before, these horrific events occur and then the spotlight fades. We should not allow that to happen. Congress and the administration should act.”

This story is still developing.