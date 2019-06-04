UPS Boosts Delivery Experience by Offering Members Free Two-Day Shipping, Returns & Seamless Checkout

The ShopRunner platform offers members 2-day shipping at multiple retailers, which UPS My Choice users can get for free.

Retailers and brands routinely spend big bucks trying to decode why some consumers buy from one website and not another.

The answer, according to a recent UPS shopper study, may not be so complex: 79% of respondents said that free shipping on returns is important when selecting an online retailer.

It’s little wonder, then, that UPS is now offering its My Choice customers access to free 2-day shipping and returns at over 100 retailers through its new partnership with ShopRunner.

“This is truly an exciting partnership, born in the e-commerce era,” said David Sisco, global retail strategy director at UPS. “The UPS My Choice customer base and ShopRunner members complement each other in that they are avid online shoppers.”

The core UPS My Choice program provides users with the ability to manage and customize their delivery experience, at no cost. Members can opt in to estimated arrival and progress alerts, sign for a package in advance, set vacation holds and change a delivery address, through the digital platform. UPS My Choice has 58 million registered members worldwide.

Through this latest partnership, members will also be given access to ShopRunner’s suite of shipping benefits that are accepted by retailers such as Kate Spade and Bloomingdales. As UPS My Choice is a free service, there is no credit card required to enable the ShopRunner feature; a ShopRunner membership is $79 annually if bought separately.

“UPS shares our commitment to meeting the growing demand of shoppers for faster shipping and more control of their deliveries,” said Chris Milone, chief marketing officer of ShopRunner. “The UPS investment in ShopRunner allows us to strengthen and accelerate our collaboration, focused on creating innovative products and services for both consumers and our retail partners.”

This is the second benefit added to the UPS My Choice platform in the past year. Previously, members were given access to shopping discounts and cash-back rewards through the UPS My Choice Deals program. UPS has confirmed that it plans to roll out additional loyalty-focused innovations on the platform in the coming months.

Watch the video below to see why Allbirds is winning at e-commerce:

Want more?

The Companies Who Are Making Two-Day Shipping a Reality for Retailers

These Shipping Services Are Helping Small Businesses Compete with Amazon

UPS Inks New Partnership to Make B2B E-Commerce a Smoother Experience